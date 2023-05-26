UrduPoint.com

'Colours Of Pakistan-2023' Exhibition Held

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2023 | 06:30 PM

'Colours of Pakistan-2023' exhibition held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed inaugurated the 'Colours of Pakistan-2023' exhibition at the main campus of Divisional Public school & College, here on Friday.

Additional Commissioner (Revenue) Tariq Niazi and Principal Shahid Mahmood were also present.

The commissioner visited different stalls including food items, garments and appreciated the students' efforts.

She welcomed participation of students in extracurricular activities and said that recreational opportunities should be provided to students besides formal education to keep their mind healthy.

