Columnist Calls For Sharing Happiness To Dilute Life Bitterness On World Happiness Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 09:11 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Noted columnist Khalid Masud Khan known for his humurous expressions in his satirical columns and poetry has urged the people from all walks of life here Wednesday to use Mar 20, 2024, the day being observed all over the world as the UN International Happiness Day, in sharing happiness to maximize the canvas of feel-good expressions and dilute the bitterness of life.
Mar 20 is being observed as the world happiness day since 2013 when United Nations announced to observe the day every year and the world body also releases its world happiness report with input from inter-disciplinary experts every year gauging happiness rankings of different countries.
The 2024 report put Finland as the Happiest country of the world for the seventh consecutive year and Finnish people attribute their happiness to a strong sense of community, doing good deeds for others and finding clear purpose for themselves.
Denmark was the second happiest country and factors contributing their happiness included education, work-life balance, environment quality, social connections, safety and life satisfaction. Iceland and Sweden also feature among the top happiest countries.
Khalid Masud Khan, the man who cherishes his skills in distributing smiles on faces says that practice of sharing happiness swels its volume manifold and bring people around in a feel-good domain for sometime.
