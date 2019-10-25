Columnist, Dr. Salah Uddin left for eternal abode after brief illness

UrduPoint.com
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Vice Chairman Gandhara Hindko board, renowned columnist, anchor and medical practitioner, Doctor Salahuddin died after a brief illness at a private hospital in Islamabad on Friday. He was 53.

Dr. Salah Uddin was a prolific writer and regular contributor of urdu Daily and was also known in literary circles of Peshawar owing to his writings. Dr.

Salah Uddin was currently posted in Services Hospital in Peshawar. He was paralyzed due to a stroke in Peshawar and was rushed to Islamabad.

Late Dr. Salah Uddin was also on the panel of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Peshawar. A condolence reference was also held in APP Peshawar Bureau wherein fateha was offered for the eternal peace of departed soul.

He left two sons, a daughter and widow to mourn his death.

