UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Columnist, Playwright Munnu Bhai Remembered

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 11:30 PM

Columnist, playwright Munnu Bhai remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The third death anniversary of renowned columnist, playwright and poet Muneer Ahmed Qureshi — popularly known as Munnu Bhai — was observed on Tuesday.

Born in 1933 in the Wazirabad district of British India, Qureshi started his career as a journalist with an urdu newspaper but soon turned to drama writing.

He wrote numerous plays for Pakistan Television (ptv) and was awarded the Pride of Performance Award in 2007 for his services to the nation. Some of his dramas included Sona Chandi, Dasht, Tammanna, Gumshuda, Aashiyana and Khoobsurat.

In 2014, he donated his entire literary collection to Government College University, Lahore as a token of appreciation for its contribution to the promotion of drama and literature.

He passed away on January 19, 2018, in Lahore at the age of 84.

Related Topics

India Lahore Wazirabad January 2018 Government PTV

Recent Stories

Consumer Confidence Index at highest level since 2 ..

50 minutes ago

Custodian of Eidgah Sharif condoles death of Rehma ..

45 minutes ago

Austria probes coronavirus vaccine 'queue-jumping' ..

45 minutes ago

Pompeo Accuses China of Committing Genocide Agains ..

45 minutes ago

US Senate Leader Says Trump, Other Powerful People ..

45 minutes ago

Iodine solution can completely inactivate Covid-19 ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.