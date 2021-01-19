Columnist, playwright Munnu Bhai remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The third death anniversary of renowned columnist, playwright and poet Muneer Ahmed Qureshi — popularly known as Munnu Bhai — was observed on Tuesday.

Born in 1933 in the Wazirabad district of British India, Qureshi started his career as a journalist with an urdu newspaper but soon turned to drama writing.

He wrote numerous plays for Pakistan Television (ptv) and was awarded the Pride of Performance Award in 2007 for his services to the nation. Some of his dramas included Sona Chandi, Dasht, Tammanna, Gumshuda, Aashiyana and Khoobsurat.

In 2014, he donated his entire literary collection to Government College University, Lahore as a token of appreciation for its contribution to the promotion of drama and literature.

He passed away on January 19, 2018, in Lahore at the age of 84.