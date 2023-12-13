Combat Commander Turkish Air Force visits Air Headquarters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Combat Commander Turkish Air Force, General Ìsmail Güneykaya, called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here on Wednesday.

The meeting underscored several key areas of mutual interest with a special focus on bilateral training, progress of current joint ventures and exploration of further avenues of collaboration in the aviation industry, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) news release said.

During the meeting Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, shared the framework of PAF's comprehensive modernization strategy involving integration of emerging technologies, bolstering critical infrastructure and a comprehensive restructuring of its training set-up, in order to address contemporary air warfare challenges.

The Air Chief highlighted that both the brotherly countries enjoy long-standing religious and historic ties which are manifested through unprecedented strategic partnership. Appreciating the participation of Turkish Air Force in Exercise Indus Shield, the Air Chief reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral relations in military-to-military cooperation, strategic alliance and the training domain.

The Air Chief further remarked that PAF pilots are playing an active role in imparting nursery to tactical level training to Turkish aircrew. He reiterated Pakistan Air Force's commitment to provide training and capacity-building assistance to the Turkish Air Force.

General Ìsmail Güneykaya, acknowledged the impressive progress made by Pakistan Air Force in developing a robust indigenous aviation industry and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing ties between the two brotherly countries.

In order to cultivate tactical brilliance for Turkish aircrew, the visiting dignitary expressed profound interest in exploring avenues for training of Turkish Air Force pilots in the Combat Commanders Course being offered at the prestigious Air Power Centre of Excellence. Both the commanders also agreed to explore further areas of cooperation through bilateral and multilateral military exercises with special focus on collaboration in the technology based future programs.

During his visit, the Combat Commander Turkish Air Force also visited various installations and technological infrastructure established at Air Headquarters, Islamabad including PAF's National ISR and Integrated Air Operations Centre and PAF's Cyber Command.

He also visited National Aerospace Science and Technology Park, which is a major landmark in Pakistan's journey towards progress and is all set to play a pivotal role in shaping the country's aerospace industry, fostering strategic partnerships and contributing to the economic growth of Pakistan.

The visit of Combat Commander Turkish Air Force to Pakistan signifies a resolute commitment from both nations to reinforce their strategic partnership through fostering collaboration and promoting robust relations between their respective Air Forces.