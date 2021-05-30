Combat dengue on emergency basis: ADC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Mehmood Sunday said that prevailing weather was suitable for the breeding of dengue larvae and there is a need to combat it on an emergency basis.

Chairing a meeting to review the anti-dengue campaign, he directed officials of the Health and Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation department to create awareness among the people to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

He said the threat of the COVID-19 virus also present and the residents should take precautionary measures from a mosquito bite.

Abdullah said there is a need to make collective efforts to implement SOPs in order to check the breeding of larvae with the cooperation of the community.

He stressed the need to compile data for ascertaining the actual position and effective monitoring be confirmed by conducting door to door surveillance.

He directed that checking and surveillance of commercial plazas, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, school and colleges, junkyards, graveyards, under construction sites, parks, open plots, abandoned sites, petrol pumps and all other spots must be ensured.