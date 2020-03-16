UrduPoint.com
Combat Dengue On Emergency Basis: Additional Deputy Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 08:38 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rawalpindi Dr Sataish Monday said that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there was need to combat it on emergency basis

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rawalpindi Dr Sataish Monday said that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there was need to combat it on emergency basis.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue activities here at his office,she said that 1613 anti-dengue workers had been recruited out of total 2000 workers and the process of recruitment of remaining was underway.

Dr Satish said that anti-dengue workers were being trained according to new Punjab standard Operating Procedures(SOPs).

The ADC stressed that anti dengue efforts should be vigorously continued in all areas to intercept virus and asked health professionals to remain vigilant and conduct visits on regular basis and adopt appropriate remedial measures for dengue prevention in the areas which had been still left by field staff due to any reason.

She directed officials of the Health department to create awareness among the people to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water, adding anti-dengue regulations be fully implemented and stern action be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.

