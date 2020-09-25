UrduPoint.com
Combat Dengue On Emergency Basis: DC Rwp

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 07:41 PM

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Rtd) Anwar Ul Haq Friday said that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there is need to combat it on emergency basis as dengue larva is being found during indoor and outdoor surveillance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Rtd) Anwar Ul Haq Friday said that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there is need to combat it on emergency basis as dengue larva is being found during indoor and outdoor surveillance.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements here at his office , he directed officials of the Health department to create awareness among the people to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water, and to provide every possible treatment to dengue patients.

Anwar said all available resources are being utilized to check the occurrence of dengue larvae, particularly in those union councils from where dengue patients are being reported .

The DC warned that action will be taken against those showing negligence during indoor and outdoor surveillance during the campaign.

He said that besides, taking anti-dengue measures, a vigorous public awareness campaign is also essential for effective community participation.

