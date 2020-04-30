UrduPoint.com
Combat Operation Against Locust Continues

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:08 AM

Combat operation against locust continues

Officers of Pak Army along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto monitored combat operation against locust in surrounding areas of Tehsil Athara Hazari, on Wednesday

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Officers of Pak Army along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto monitored combat operation against locust in surrounding areas of Tehsil Athara Hazari, on Wednesday.

Pak Army, Agriculture and Revenue departments took part in the operation.

In this joint operation, spray was conducted on 735 acres of land while locusts have been removed from 90 percent of the area.

The DC said that combat operation to kill larva of locusts would continue till making complete area clear from it.

