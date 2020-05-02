UrduPoint.com
Combat Operation To Continue To Save Crops From Locusts

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 09:37 PM

Combat operation to continue to save crops from locusts

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :All the available resources were being utilized to save crops from attack of locust, said Deputy Commissioner Muhammad (DC) Tahir Watto while reviewing combat operation in Akeerawala, Marri Shah and adjoining areas of Tehsil Athara Hazari.

Officers of district administration, Pak army, staff of agriculture and revenue departments were busy in the combat operation against Tiddidal (locusts) in Tehsil Athara Hazari .

Deputy Commissioner observed that in view of corona crisis all SOPs were adopted during the combat operation.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Mohsin Alam and Deputy Director Agriculture Akhtar Hussain were also present on the occasion.

