Combat Readiness, Ideological Strength To Further Elevate Pakistan Navy's Stature: Naval Chief

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 10:49 PM

Combat readiness, ideological strength to further elevate Pakistan Navy's stature: Naval Chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said on Friday that combat readiness and ideological strength would further elevate Pakistan Navy's stature as a professionally competent force, safeguarding maritime interests of Pakistan.

He was addressing the course participants of 48th Pakistan Navy Staff Course and faculty of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore, said a press release issued here by Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy.

The Naval Chief shared his vision for Pakistan Navy and discussed in details its ongoing projects. Highlighting the potentials of maritime economy, he said that Gwadar Port promised greater economic spinoffs for the country, region and beyond.

While appreciating the operational resolve of the armed forces, the Naval Chief said that with unwavering faith in Allah Pakistan Navy was ready in all respects to defend the maritime frontiers of our motherland.

He asked the course participants to draw their inspiration from true Islamic thought and ideology of Pakistan.

Highlighting the changing geo-strategic milieu in the region and international arena, the Naval Chief said that the world was facing numerous threats in the maritime domain, which included piracy, illegal trafficking, smuggling and terrorism. Pakistan Navy has always been at the forefront in ensuring safety and security of international waters through collaborative maritime security with other navies and also through Pakistan Navy's independent initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols, he added.

Earlier upon arrival, Chief of the Naval Staff was received by Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas. He also visited the Shuhada's Monument, laid wreath and offered Fateha.

