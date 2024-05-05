Combating Animals’ Theft: PAITS emerges as shield against animal theft

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) In a groundbreaking stride toward modernizing livestock management, Pakistan Animal Identification and Traceability System (PAITS), a sophisticated national database, has been developed to promote livestock and also plug chances of animals’ theft.

In regions where the specter of animal theft looms large, introduction of Pakistan Animal Identification and Traceability System (PAITS) is not less than a blessing for cattle farmers.

“The initiative stands as a beacon of hope for farmers grappling with the pervasive threat of theft, offering a comprehensive solution to fortify the nation's important sector of livestock”, said Deputy Director Livestock Dr Jamshaid Akhtar while talking to APP.

The stolen animals could easily be traced after registration, he added.

Developed under the auspices of the Punjab Information Technology board, PAITS stands as a beacon of innovation, aimed at enhancing animal health, ensuring food safety, optimizing breed yield, and especially combatting the pervasive issue of animal theft.

He added, “PAITS emerges as a multifaceted solution to address a spectrum of challenges inherent in traditional livestock management practices. At its core, the system serves as a comprehensive repository of real-time data, cataloging vital information pertaining to livestock, their proprietors, and the premises they inhabit”.

Dr Jamshaid Akhtar, underscored the pivotal role of PAITS in streamlining registration processes, herd management, and the surveillance of animal movements.

Beyond its administrative functions, PAITS also helpful as it is best tool in fortifying the nation's biosecurity apparatus. By facilitating epidemic prevention measures, the system can fortify the resilience of Pakistan's livestock sector against disease outbreaks.

Dr. Akhtar also emphasized the system's role in bolstering animal exports and imports, instilling confidence in international trade partners through robust traceability mechanisms.

The benefits of PAITS extend far beyond the realms of regulatory compliance, he also hinted. Through its seamless integration with vaccination protocols, the system empowers farmers to safeguard the health and well-being of their livestock with unparalleled efficacy. It also fosters an environment conducive to informed decision-making, providing stakeholders with access to invaluable insights pertaining to feed records, disease prevalence, and genetic profiles.

PAITS is also important due to its unwavering commitment to combating the scourge of animal theft, which is common fear among the persons who want to start business of cattle farming. Leveraging advanced monitoring capabilities, the system vigilantly tracks the movement of animals, both domestically and across borders. The implementation of PAITS has garnered widespread acclaim, with thousands of animals already enrolled in the system. Dr Jamshaid urged cattle farmers across the nation to seize the myriad benefits offered by PAITS, urging them to prioritize enrollment at the earliest to unlock its full potential.

