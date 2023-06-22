Combating corruption cannot be solely accomplished by single institution: Commissioner Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Aamir Sultan Tarin Wednesday said that a corruption-free Pakistan was our faith, corruption was a social injustice and its punishment existed in both this world and the hereafter.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar organized by the district administration of Abbottabad in collaboration with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Jalal Baba Auditorium Abbottabad on the eradication of corruption and creating awareness against it.

Amir Sultan Tareen stated that corruption was always discussed in our society. As long as every individual in our society does not fulfill their role in eliminating corruption and favoritism, it is impossible to eradicate corruption and favoritism from the country, therefore, every member of our society should evaluate and introspect themselves, he expressed.

He said that due to the exposure of corruption at the international level, the Transparency International's graph regarding corruption was going up and our country's economic and financial conditions were deteriorating.

The Commissioner emphasized the need to bring positive changes in our office environments and work with integrity and ethics, timeliness of office hours should also be enforced.

He said that we are serving the public by collecting taxes, and therefore, we are the servants of the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mian Waqar highlighted the need for a society free from corruption by stating that combating corruption could not be solely accomplished by a single institution. He highlighted the role of every individual in contributing to a corruption-free society, stressing that the laws formulated in parliament must be effectively enforced.

He said that there were three ways to eliminate corruption, including legislation, awareness and implementation and the NAB was working in collaboration with Higher education Commission to raise awareness about the elimination of corruption.

Provincial Director NAB, Mian Waqar said that there were 66 different laws available to combat corruption and the society needed to be made corruption-free, although a law was enacted in 1947 for the eradication of corruption, its implementation was not being observed.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal, Retired General Ayaz Salim Rana, President Press Club Abbottabad, Raja Haroon and others also addressed the seminar.