Combating environmental degradation through attracting youth towards green infrastructure management

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Green Urban Development (GUD), an inspiring initiative with a focus on a life cycle approach to sustainable urban development, is striving to achieve its goal by enhancing capacity among multiple stakeholders especially the burgeoning population of the country's youth towards green infrastructure management.

Actors from various segments of lives life including government institutions, policymakers, students, media, private sector, and civil society working on urban environmental and climate-related issues are brought together under the platform of GUD in a co-creation space to discuss and work together on issues pertaining to urban development with a focus on water, waste and green entrepreneurship.

"Launched with collaboration between Institute of Urbanization (IoU), school of Leadership Foundation and US Embassy, the programme is working to enhance knowledge of young people through action research and incubation of green ideas to business cases, leading to green entrepreneurship," says Ayesha Majid, Program Coordinator IoU.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, Ayesha said while realizing alarming levels of environmental degradation as according to a report published by the International Trade Administration, Pakistan's waste crisis looms large, with approximately 48.5 million tons of solid waste generated annually, its time of taking action by people from all walks of life.

In this regard, initiatives with a focus on empowering youth with knowledge and skills of green infrastructure management will help a lot in containing issues causing environmental degradation, the statement added Green Urban Development has been established in public sector varsities under the government-led Green Youth Movement Clubs to train university students on green skills in two years and produce action research with technical and financial support to startups on ecological innovation in areas of water, waste and green infrastructure.

The project will consist of three phases with a duration of three months with the first one as a study phase including classroom style capacity building sessions, exposure visits to institutions and sites that display practical and innovative green projects on water conservation, waste management and green infrastructure.

In the second phase, a call will be announced for GUDS participants to submit proposals for piloting action research within a chosen community. Based on the set evaluation criteria, the selection panel will shortlist proposals for the Action Research Phase.

In the third phase, the most practical and effective project from the Action Research Phase will be given a grant to further work on the research and convert the idea into business and also establish market linkages.

Apart from youngsters, actors from various government institutions, policymakers, media, private sector and civil society working on urban environmental and climate-related issues will also be brought together in a co-creation space to discuss and work together on issues pertaining to urban development with a focus on water, waste and green infrastructure management.

The initiative of GUD is a stepping stone towards a brighter future, providing young people with the tools and impetus to spearhead tangible changes that enhance the environment's cleanliness and waste management, she remarked.