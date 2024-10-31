Combating smog: a vital step to save living creatures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) As the sun sets behind a thick haze in Koh e Sufaid Mountain at Khyber district, Peshawarties, who were once enjoying the fragrance of Gul e Dowadi these days, are currently exposed to various environmental hazards mostly caused by smog, vehicular and air pollution.

This pervasive winter smog, primarily stemming from traffic emissions, brick kilns and waste burning at open places, started negative effects on the human health and ecosystem especially in Peshawar Valley.

In recent years, cities like Peshawar have witnessed an upward increase in air pollution levels due to massive traffic jams, brick kilns and marble factories, particularly during the winter season. The PM 2.5 level pollution can lead to severe respiratory issues, cardiovascular diseases, and even premature death besides stunted children.

Gulzar Rehman, an environment specialist and former conservator of forest said that PM 2.5 air pollution is a silent killer, emphasizing the grave risks posed by smog. "Many individuals are unaware of the long-term effects of smog, mostly caused by air pollution, until they become victims to asthma, lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and heart complications.

“The Primary issues behind this environmental problem are vehicular emissions, industrial discharges, brick kilns and burning of solid waste at open.” The brick kilns at Peshawar which are often operating without any pollution controls are mostly emitting toxic smoke, further contributing to the smog issue besides threatening human lives.

The tragic story of Hosan Zadgai, a 65-year-old resident of Nowshera, has exemplified the grim reality of air and household pollution. She had fallen prey to the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)—an ailment mostly linked to air pollution in a local hospital. Hosan’s battle ended after being diagnosed with advanced COPD, a condition exacerbated by the increasingly hazardous smog that enveloped several areas of the country during winter months.

“My mother collapsed suddenly while preparing breakfast,” recounted Shageef Bagum, Hosan’s daughter while talking to APP. “Despite the doctors’ best efforts over 16 days in various wards of Lady Reading Hospital, the pollution-induced COPD took her life.” Shageef's heartbreak echoed the experiences of countless families facing similar tragedies, as COPD has become the third leading cause of death globally.

According to Dr. Sirzamin Khan, a senior chest specialist at Govt Rashid Hussain Shaheed Hospital Nowshera, COPD claims approximately 3.23 million lives annually. In Pakistan alone, he said the mortality rates are alarmingly high, with 138.2 deaths per 100,000 males and 41.3 per 100,000 females attributed to COPD and related diseases.

Dr Sirzamin highlighted that the disease, characterized by severely restricted airflow and chronic respiratory issues, is fueled by environmental factors, including poor air quality. The prevalence of COPD and asthma in developing nations like Pakistan stands at 2.1% and 4.3%, respectively, he said, adding tobacco use and household pollution also remains a significant contributor to these chronic conditions.

“Ninety percent of COPD deaths in individuals under 70 occur in low- and middle-income countries where air pollution and smog are high compared to developed states,” Dr Sirzamin Khan noted, attributing this issue to unhealthy lifestyles and pervasive air pollution.

Millions of vehicles and industrial emissions contributed to the toxic air quality in cities like Peshawar, Dr. Khan said and advocated for an urgent action, including stricter regulations on vehicle emissions and relocating polluting industries, such as brick kilns and stone crushing factories, away from populated areas of Peshawar.

“COPD is manageable but not curable,” he explained. “With early diagnosis and proper treatment, patients can live for years. Interventions include bronchodilator inhalers, steroid medications, and necessary oxygen therapy for severe cases.” However, misdiagnosis remains a challenge, as many confuse COPD with asthma, leading to inappropriate treatment options.

“Awareness among people is crucial,” Dr. Sirzamin Khan said and called on media, civil society, and health advocates to disseminate information regularly against air pollution, smog and its relationship with COPD.

“Together, we can combat this epidemic,” he insisted. Public campaigns, educational initiatives, and community engagement are essential to drive a positive change. As cities continue to grapple with the health impacts of smog and air pollution, the time for collective action was the need of the hour. The speakers said combating air pollution was not just a public health issue, rather it’s a moral imperative for which every person should play a positive role by planting canopy trees and ensuring the fitness of their vehicles.

They suggested lockdowns at smog hit areas, formation of environmental clubs at schools and colleges and launching of short videos on social media highlighting negative effects of smog on living creatures.

Advocating for a multi-faceted approach, the experts said that public engagement and policy change are essential to combat smog. “We need not only educate the community about the dangers of smog but also push for stricter enforcement of environmental laws." In addition, increasing green spaces and promoting the use of renewable energy sources can help combat the rising levels of air pollution especially smog in the country.

