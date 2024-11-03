Combating smog: an urgent solution to save living creatures, environment

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) As the sun sets behind a thick haze in Kohi Sufaid Mountain at Khyber district, Peshawarties, which once enjoyed the fragrance of Gul e Dowadi these days, are exposed to various environmental hazards mostly caused by smog and air pollution.

This pervasive winter smog, primarily stemming from traffic emissions, brick kilns, and waste burning at open places, has started having negative effects on the human health and ecosystem in Peshawar Valley.

In recent years, cities like Peshawar have witnessed an upward increase in air pollution levels due to massive traffic jams, brick kilns, and marble factories, particularly during the winter season.

The PM 2.5 level pollution can lead to severe respiratory issues, cardiovascular diseases, and stunted children.

Gulzar Rehman, former conservator of forests, said, "PM 2.5 air pollution is a silent killer, emphasizing the grave risks posed by smog."

"Many individuals are unaware of the long-term effects of smog, mostly caused by air pollution, until they become victims to asthma, lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and heart complications," he added.

“The Primary issues behind this environmental problem are vehicular emissions, industrial discharges, brick kilns, and burning of solid waste in open,” he said.

The tragic story of Hosan Zadgai, a 65-year-old resident of Nowshera, had exemplified the grim reality of air and household pollution. She had fallen prey to the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)—an ailment mostly linked to air pollution in a local hospital.

Hosan’s battle ended after being diagnosed with advanced COPD, a condition exacerbated by the increasingly hazardous smog that enveloped several areas of the country during the winter months.

“My mother collapsed suddenly while preparing breakfast,” recounted Shageef Bagum, Hosan’s daughter, while talking to APP.

“Despite the doctors’ best efforts over 16 days in various wards of Lady Reading Hospital, the pollution-induced COPD took her life.” Shageef's heartbreak echoed the experiences of countless families facing similar tragedies.

According to Dr. Sirzamin Khan, a senior chest specialist at Govt. Rashid Hussain Shaheed Hospital Nowshera, COPD claims approximately 3.23 million lives annually.

In Pakistan alone, he said, "The mortality rates are alarmingly high, with 138.2 deaths per 100,000 males and 41.3 per 100,000 females attributed to COPD and related diseases."

Dr. Sirzamin highlighted, "The disease, characterized by severely restricted airflow and chronic respiratory issues, is fueled by environmental factors, including poor air quality."

"The prevalence of COPD and asthma in developing nations like Pakistan stands at 2.1% and 4.3%, respectively," he said, adding, "Tobacco use and household pollution also remain a significant contributor to these chronic conditions."

“Ninety percent of COPD deaths in individuals under 70 occur in low- and middle-income countries where air pollution and smog are high compared to developed states,” Dr. Sirzamin Khan noted.

Millions of vehicle emissions contributed to the toxic air quality in cities like Peshawar, Dr. Khan said and advocated for urgent action, including stricter regulations on vehicle emissions and relocating polluting industries, such as brick kilns and stone crushing factories, away from populated areas of Peshawar.

“COPD is manageable but not curable,” he explained. “With early diagnosis and proper treatment, patients can live for years.

“Awareness among people against smog is crucial,” Dr. Sirzamin Khan said and called on media, civil society, and health advocates to disseminate information regularly against air pollution, smog, and its relationship with COPD.

"Public campaigns, educational initiatives, and community engagement are essential to drive positive change," he added.

The experts said combating air pollution was not just a public health issue; rather, it’s a moral imperative for which every person should play a positive role by planting canopy trees and ensuring the fitness of their vehicles.

They suggested lockdowns at smog-hit areas, the formation of environmental clubs at schools and colleges, and the launch of short videos on social media highlighting the negative effects of smog on living creatures.

“We need to not only educate the community about the dangers of smog but also push for stricter enforcement of environmental laws. Increasing green spaces and promoting the use of renewable energy sources can help combat the rising levels of air pollution and smog in the country," they suggested.