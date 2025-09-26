Combating smog: Anti-smog guns arrive in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government is ready to combat smog, anti-smog guns purchased by the government have reached Lahore on Friday.

Project Director Fog Cannon Sajid Bashir said that the world's first tested dust suspension system consisting of 15 anti-smog guns has reached Lahore, the dust suspension system is being assembled.

Experts told PP that fog cannons capture PM2.5 and PM10 particles, fog cannons spray ultra-fine water mist and clean the air.

Anti-smog guns machines will be installed in Lahore, wherever pollution increases, they will be automatically activated.