Combating Smog: Anti-smog Guns Arrive In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2025 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government is ready to combat smog, anti-smog guns purchased by the government have reached Lahore on Friday.

Project Director Fog Cannon Sajid Bashir said that the world's first tested dust suspension system consisting of 15 anti-smog guns has reached Lahore, the dust suspension system is being assembled.

Experts told PP that fog cannons capture PM2.5 and PM10 particles, fog cannons spray ultra-fine water mist and clean the air.

Anti-smog guns machines will be installed in Lahore, wherever pollution increases, they will be automatically activated.

