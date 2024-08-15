Open Menu

Combating Tuberculosis Requires Preventive Treatment , Public Awareness: Expert

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2024 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Senior Provincial TB Control Program Officer, Syed Saleem Hasan Kazmi Thursday emphasized the importance of preventive treatment and awareness in combating Tuberculosis (TB) and highlighted that it is the second most common cause of death among infectious diseases globally which claiming million of lives annually.

Talking to a private news channel, Syed Saleem Hasan Kazmi explained that Pakistan ranks fifth among 22 countries severely affected by Tuberculosis (TB), adding, this alarming ranking highlights the urgent need for effective measures to combat the spread of TB in Pakistan.

TB is a major public health concern in Pakistan, with a high burden of cases and deaths attributed to the disease, he said, adding, the country's fifth position among the 22 highly TB-affected countries underscores the need for sustained efforts to control and eliminate TB.

Kazmi emphasized that TB is a curable disease, but it requires prompt diagnosis and treatment.

He stressed the importance of awareness and education in preventing the spread of TB, as well as the need for increased access to quality healthcare services for early detection and treatment.

The officer's remarks came as a wake-up call for the government, healthcare professionals, and the general public to join hands in combating TB.

By working together, Pakistan can hope to reduce the incidence of TB and improve the health and well-being of its citizens, he added.

Dr. Kazmi also highlighted the link between Hepatitis and TB, emphasizing that individuals with Hepatitis are more susceptible to contracting TB. He explained that Hepatitis damages the liver, making it harder for the body to fight off infections like TB.

Conversely, Dr. Kazmi noted that TB can also exacerbate Hepatitis, leading to more severe liver damage.

He stressed the importance of testing for both Hepatitis and TB in high-risk individuals, such as those with compromised immune systems or engaging in risky behaviors.

