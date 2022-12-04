KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Combaxx 1st Chief of the Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship being organized by Pakistan Navy is all set to commence from December 6 to 12 at Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex here.

Giving details of this prestigious event, the Tournament Director Commodore Tauqir Ahmed Khawaja (recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) told on Sunday that the event would carry a heavy purse of 1.5 million while it would consist of 54 matches.

Squash legend Jahangir Khan and CEO of Combaxx sports Omar Saeed were present at the briefing.

Commodore Tauqir said that the first qualifying round would consist of twelve matches in which sixteen players would feature. The four top winners from both categories will make it to the Main Round of top 12 ranking players, he added.

He said that the tournament winners would be decided after the conclusion of 15 matches of both male and female categories.

He said in recent years, there has been no satisfactory holding of enough squash events at the national level for our players which is not an encouraging sign, but he hoped that the holding of this mega event initiated by the Pakistan Navy is a good augury for squash in the country as with such events we can unearth and groom new talent to produce world-class players to regain past glories in squash once again. All Pakistan championships and the international level championship will be held every year, he concluded.