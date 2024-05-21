- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Combination of physical, bio-chemical, methods to reduce BOD, COD in wastewater: Murad
Combination Of Physical, Bio-chemical, Methods To Reduce BOD, COD In Wastewater: Murad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2024 | 07:15 PM
The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that reducing Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) in wastewater treatment was crucial for environmental protection, regulatory compliance, and public health
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that reducing Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) in wastewater treatment was crucial for environmental protection, regulatory compliance, and public health.
He said employing the combination of physical, biological, chemical, and advanced treatment methods could achieve significant reductions, leading to cleaner water, healthier ecosystems, and cost-effective operations.
This he said while talking to a high-level 14-member Polish Business delegation led by the Polish Ministry of Climate Change and Environment along with Polish Ambassador Mr Maciej Pisarski.
In the meeting investment opportunities in the province, particularly in the renewable energy, water, air, green building, and smart cities projects were discussed, a communique said.
The meeting was held at CM House and was attended by provincial ministers, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Dost Mohammad Rahmoo, acting chief secretary Musadiq Khan, chairman P&D Najam Shah and others.
Murad Shah and the visiting delegation discussed investment opportunities in the province, particularly in the renewable energy, water, air, green building and smart cities projects.
Wastewater Treatment Efforts: The CM said that the Environmental Protection Agency has installed over 200 wastewater treatment plants in various industrial estates across Sindh.
Additionally, 87 tanneries were now required to treat their effluent through a combined effluent treatment plant specifically designed for tanneries. He added that 55 industrial units were in the process of establishing their wastewater treatment plants. “We want to utilise the treated water to increase green cover in the province,” he said.
He invited the business delegation to invest in these projects either directly or on PPP mode.
Murad Shah quoting a recent industrial survey conducted by the EPA in 2024 indicated that more than 650 industrial units required wastewater treatment plants. “Sindh has 29 operational sugar mills and seven distilleries, which face the major challenge of complying with the Sindh Environmental Quality Standards of 2016 regarding wastewater.
“These standards require BOD levels of 80 mg/L and COD levels of 150 mg/L,” he said, adding that therefore there were ample investment opportunities.
During the discussion between the CM and the visiting climate change Polish delegation it was pointed out that sludge often contained a high percentage of water, making it bulky and expensive to transport and dispose of.
Proper handling and storage facilities are necessary to prevent odours, pests, and contamination. The CM and the delegation agreed that the treatment and disposal of sludge could be costly, requiring significant investment in infrastructure and technology. Finding sustainable and environmentally friendly disposal methods for sludge is a persistent challenge.
Dust Emission (Particulate Matter): It was agreed that addressing particulate matter (PM) was crucial for protecting public health, preserving the environment, and ensuring economic sustainability. Murad Ali Shah emphasizing the sources, health impacts, environmental consequences, and effective control measures said that they could underscore the importance of comprehensive strategies to reduce PM pollution.
Murad Shah said that Sindh has five cement industries, six coal-fired power projects, and various industries with coal-fired boilers. The delegation members said that the PM contributed to air pollution, reducing visibility, and causing acid rain, which harms ecosystems and structures.
The CM said that meeting increasingly stringent national and international air quality standards required significant investments in emission control technologies. It was agreed that continuous monitoring and accurate reporting of PM emissions were necessary for compliance, adding to operational complexity and cost.
After the meeting, the CM and the delegation members agreed to hold another session with Energy, Environment, Industries, and local government departments to explore joint ventures. The CM directed the acting chief secretary to arrange their meetings.
Recent Stories
WHO challenges illicit tobacco trade numbers in Pakistan, says trade share is 23 ..
Board of Intermediate Secondary Education (BISE) postpones Intermediate exams
UK blood scandal victims to receive payouts this year: govt
Khawaja Asif for an end to cigarette manufacturers' influence for tax evasion
UK announces compensation for people affected by contaminated blood scandal
Syedaal Khan announces panel of chairperson for Senate session
Surroundings of historic Qasim Fort to be restored to promote tourism
KSrelief Supervisor General Meets with ICAO Council President
LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in PA illegal recruitment case
Adulterated spices, food destroyed during raid at grinding unit
Muharrars of two police stations suspended
SECP conducts workshop on collaboration with China in capital markets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khawaja Asif for an end to cigarette manufacturers' influence for tax evasion7 minutes ago
-
Syedaal Khan announces panel of chairperson for Senate session7 minutes ago
-
Surroundings of historic Qasim Fort to be restored to promote tourism7 minutes ago
-
LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in PA illegal recruitment case13 minutes ago
-
Adulterated spices, food destroyed during raid at grinding unit13 minutes ago
-
Muharrars of two police stations suspended13 minutes ago
-
Special persons community delegation meets with SSP Traffic10 minutes ago
-
FAPUASA meeting demands budgetary allocations for universities10 minutes ago
-
Girl injured in Qalandarabad firing incident dies in hospital10 minutes ago
-
Tarar affirms govt's commitment to ensure safety of every citizen10 minutes ago
-
NDMA issues alert to departments' concerned amid GLOF threat in KP, GB5 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, Russian FM discuss bilateral cooperation, regional, global developments5 minutes ago