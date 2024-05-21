Open Menu

Combination Of Physical, Bio-chemical, Methods To Reduce BOD, COD In Wastewater: Murad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2024 | 07:15 PM

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that reducing Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) in wastewater treatment was crucial for environmental protection, regulatory compliance, and public health

He said employing the combination of physical, biological, chemical, and advanced treatment methods could achieve significant reductions, leading to cleaner water, healthier ecosystems, and cost-effective operations.

He said employing the combination of physical, biological, chemical, and advanced treatment methods could achieve significant reductions, leading to cleaner water, healthier ecosystems, and cost-effective operations.

This he said while talking to a high-level 14-member Polish Business delegation led by the Polish Ministry of Climate Change and Environment along with Polish Ambassador Mr Maciej Pisarski.

In the meeting investment opportunities in the province, particularly in the renewable energy, water, air, green building, and smart cities projects were discussed, a communique said.

The meeting was held at CM House and was attended by provincial ministers, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Dost Mohammad Rahmoo, acting chief secretary Musadiq Khan, chairman P&D Najam Shah and others.

Murad Shah and the visiting delegation discussed investment opportunities in the province, particularly in the renewable energy, water, air, green building and smart cities projects.

Wastewater Treatment Efforts: The CM said that the Environmental Protection Agency has installed over 200 wastewater treatment plants in various industrial estates across Sindh.

Additionally, 87 tanneries were now required to treat their effluent through a combined effluent treatment plant specifically designed for tanneries. He added that 55 industrial units were in the process of establishing their wastewater treatment plants. “We want to utilise the treated water to increase green cover in the province,” he said.

He invited the business delegation to invest in these projects either directly or on PPP mode.

Murad Shah quoting a recent industrial survey conducted by the EPA in 2024 indicated that more than 650 industrial units required wastewater treatment plants. “Sindh has 29 operational sugar mills and seven distilleries, which face the major challenge of complying with the Sindh Environmental Quality Standards of 2016 regarding wastewater.

“These standards require BOD levels of 80 mg/L and COD levels of 150 mg/L,” he said, adding that therefore there were ample investment opportunities.

During the discussion between the CM and the visiting climate change Polish delegation it was pointed out that sludge often contained a high percentage of water, making it bulky and expensive to transport and dispose of.

Proper handling and storage facilities are necessary to prevent odours, pests, and contamination. The CM and the delegation agreed that the treatment and disposal of sludge could be costly, requiring significant investment in infrastructure and technology. Finding sustainable and environmentally friendly disposal methods for sludge is a persistent challenge.

Dust Emission (Particulate Matter): It was agreed that addressing particulate matter (PM) was crucial for protecting public health, preserving the environment, and ensuring economic sustainability. Murad Ali Shah emphasizing the sources, health impacts, environmental consequences, and effective control measures said that they could underscore the importance of comprehensive strategies to reduce PM pollution.

Murad Shah said that Sindh has five cement industries, six coal-fired power projects, and various industries with coal-fired boilers. The delegation members said that the PM contributed to air pollution, reducing visibility, and causing acid rain, which harms ecosystems and structures.

The CM said that meeting increasingly stringent national and international air quality standards required significant investments in emission control technologies. It was agreed that continuous monitoring and accurate reporting of PM emissions were necessary for compliance, adding to operational complexity and cost.

After the meeting, the CM and the delegation members agreed to hold another session with Energy, Environment, Industries, and local government departments to explore joint ventures. The CM directed the acting chief secretary to arrange their meetings.

More Stories From Pakistan