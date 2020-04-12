UrduPoint.com
Combination Of Two Drugs Better Results In Treating Coronavirus Patients: Dr Ata

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 04:20 PM

Combination of two drugs better results in treating coronavirus patients: Dr Ata

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Task Force of Pakistan Science and Technology, Dr Ata ur Rehman on Sunday said that combination of two drugs would have better results in treating coronavirus patients.

The clinical trials of patients had been carried out in Karachi and Lahore for checking the results of Anti-malarial and Erythromycin drugs, he stated in a ptv programe.

The Americans had tested "Hydroxychloroquine in treatment of patients infected with coronavirus but the result was appearing negative. We hope that in Pakistan, Hydroxychloroquine" plus "Erthromycine" would produce results after treating patients of this spreading virus, he added.

The university of health sciences (UHS), was undergoing testing with some 1100 patients to check the effectiveness of the combination of two drugs, he said. "These are different approaches, where our scientists, experts and pathologists were working, " he said. The Chairman hoped that combination of two drugs would be helpful for patients of coronavirus. To a question about threshold of virus, he said intensity of COVID-19, here was less pernicious as compared to European regions.

The Chairman Task Force said the research was underway in different labs of Pakistan for identifying the stages of mutation. Expressing his view as an eminent scientist, he said some nine mutation were being observed in the virus that had entered into this part of the region from outside.

He said intensity of the virus was not as much higher as in the European countries. To another question, he said that Dr Tahir Shamsi, and his team was working on a project of plasma for treating coronavirus patients.

While Dr S.Shah Nawaz with her team was working on stem cell. The third approach, he said that a pharmaceutical company had acquired a shrub from China and for approval, the summery has been sent to Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP). About the families of virus, Dr Ata ur Rehman said that we simply called it a third family virus appeared before the world namely COVID-19. He said in the recent history, there was a middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

