UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Combine Efforts Needed To Combat With Coronavirus: Dr Orooj

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 10:37 PM

Combine efforts needed to combat with coronavirus: Dr Orooj

Health Department Director General Dr Hasan Orooj Friday said the coronavirus was a international disaster and there was dire need of cooperation between the government and the people for coping with this viral infection because only the government could not combat it alone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Health Department Director General Dr Hasan Orooj Friday said the coronavirus was a international disaster and there was dire need of cooperation between the government and the people for coping with this viral infection because only the government could not combat it alone.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the people should adopt precautionary measures against the virus and avoid to shake hands with one another.

He said the government had established isolation wards in all government hospitals around the country to provide treatment of those who were infected from the disease.

The health director general said the government was taking preventive measures against the coronavirus to control it from spreading at massive level.

Replying to a question, he said the government had deputed Multi Dimensional Compositions teams at the airports which were capable to provide testing, screening and other facilities for those passengers who were arriving from abroad.

The government and the people should have to follow the SOPs of World Health Organisation (WHO) regarding the pandemic.

He said coronavirus symptoms appeared during 14 days so suspected persons should be transferred in quarantine centers meant for recovering the patients .

He said China had controlled almost the spread of virus by adopting precautionary steps and keeping the infected people in quarantine.

He said we had to learn from those countries' experiences which had controlled over the pandemic disease.

Related Topics

World China All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Enormous responsibility rests on mothers to protec ..

10 minutes ago

New York to Fine People, Businesses Not in Complia ..

2 minutes ago

Thailand to Require Int'l Arrivals to Show Negativ ..

3 minutes ago

Jaguar Land Rover Carmaker Suspends Operations at ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Healthcare Commission suspends public deali ..

3 minutes ago

US Defense Secretary Esper Plans to Pay Visit to I ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.