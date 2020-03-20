Combine efforts needed to combat with coronavirus: Dr Orooj

Health Department Director General Dr Hasan Orooj Friday said the coronavirus was a international disaster and there was dire need of cooperation between the government and the people for coping with this viral infection because only the government could not combat it alone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Health Department Director General Dr Hasan Orooj Friday said the coronavirus was a international disaster and there was dire need of cooperation between the government and the people for coping with this viral infection because only the government could not combat it alone.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the people should adopt precautionary measures against the virus and avoid to shake hands with one another.

He said the government had established isolation wards in all government hospitals around the country to provide treatment of those who were infected from the disease.

The health director general said the government was taking preventive measures against the coronavirus to control it from spreading at massive level.

Replying to a question, he said the government had deputed Multi Dimensional Compositions teams at the airports which were capable to provide testing, screening and other facilities for those passengers who were arriving from abroad.

The government and the people should have to follow the SOPs of World Health Organisation (WHO) regarding the pandemic.

He said coronavirus symptoms appeared during 14 days so suspected persons should be transferred in quarantine centers meant for recovering the patients .

He said China had controlled almost the spread of virus by adopting precautionary steps and keeping the infected people in quarantine.

He said we had to learn from those countries' experiences which had controlled over the pandemic disease.