- Combing operation conducted in Bhara Kahu, Industrial Area police stations' jurisdiction
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police conducted a grand combing operation on Wednesday at the Bhara Kahu and Industrial Area police stations jurisdiction.
A public relation officer told APP under the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IG) police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.
Following these orders, under the supervision of SPs of Rural and Industrial Area a grand search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Bhara Kahu and Industrial Area police station jurisdiction by Islamabad Police teams.
During the search operation 56 suspicious persons, 62 houses, shops, hotels and 46motorbikes and vehicles were thoroughly checked, while 62 suspicious individuals were shifted to police station for legal proceedings, he said.
DIG Ali Raza said the combing operations were conducted to heighten security in the Federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas.
Citizens are also requested to cooperate with the police during the checking. Citizens are urged to cooperate with police and report any suspicious activity or information through the emergency helpline 'Pucar-15' or via the 'ICT-15' app for immediate assistance.
