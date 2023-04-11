Combing operation conducted in City District

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :A combing/search operation was conducted in the City District Tuesday to make the security arrangements foolproof on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (AS).

The operation was conducted in all sensitive and non-sensitive areas of the district under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police Arif Aziz, a City District Police spokesman said.

Various hotels were also checked during the operation while several suspects were taken into custody and shifted to respective police stations for further legal action.