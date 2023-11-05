Open Menu

Combing Operation Starts In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Combing operation starts in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) The police started a combing operation in Faisalabad to check the bio data of rentees and suspects.

Police spokesman Shehzad Javaid said here on Sunday that the on special directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid and City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Ali Muhammad Zia, the police conducted the operation in the areas of Civil Lines, Rail Bazaar, Kotwali, Raza Abad and Factory Area.

SSP Operations Dr Muhammad Rizwan supervised the operation in which teams of CTD, Special Branch, and SHOs concerned took part.

The police through the biometric devise checked the bio data of rentees and suspects in addition to conducting snap checking of bus stands, the railway station and hotels.

The operation will help nab criminals besides ensuring law and order in the city, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police National Accountability Bureau Law And Order Criminals Sunday

