'Come All Alone And I Will Deal With You," Dr. Yasmin Rashid Responds To Rana Sanaullah's Claims

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 19, 2022 | 05:05 PM

The PTI Punjab President says she has dared him [Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah] many times to come all alone so she could deal with him.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2022) PTI Punjab Chapter-President and provincial health minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said she is ready to deal with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah if he dared to come to her all alone.
"I have asked many times to Rana Sanaullah that I'm all set to deal with him all alone," said the PTI Punjab President while responding to a question about "claims of Rana Sanaullah regarding restrictions in the way of PTI towards Islamabad".
In Punjab, Dr.

Yasmin said, "Tu Kalla Aa me tainu vaikhni aan [You should come alone and I will deal with you,".


She said she had shown him [Rana Sanaullah] her car daily and dared him to come all alone to her, so she could deal with him.


The journalist while quoting Sanaullah asked the PTI leader that the interior minister had clearly said that the PTI leadership would forget what happened on May 25.
The statetment came from Dr.

Yasmin Rashid at the moment when the PTI is planning to launch an anti-inflation movement against the coalition government in the centre. Fawad Chaudhary sai that they would launch a massive movement against the Federal government over sky-rocketing inflation.

