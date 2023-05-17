'Come with search warrants,': Imran Khan asks police who have surrounded his house in Zaman Park

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI Chairman appeals to the authorities concerned for elections in the country, saying that it is his demand from the day first to save the country from further damage.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 17th, 2023) Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that the police surrounded his house in Zaman Park.

Imran Khan said that they had all evidences and proofs that a big conspiracy was done on it, saying that a judicial commission should be formed.

He said that the IGP should be investigated, rasing a question that how the people were allowed to go to there and set everything ablaze.

The PTI chairman who was looking a bit down said that what the PDM was doing was against the interest of the country.

He warned that the such tactics could not end any political party, because the PTI had 70 per cent popularity in the country.

"How such popular party could be banned?," said Imran Khan, saying that 7500 workers including women were in the jails.

He said that it was heard that 40 terrorists were hiding in his house.

"Yes you can come. Come with the search warrants," said the PTI Chairman, urging the authorities to review their decision.

"I ask everyone that do not fan such things. This is beign done to benefit PDM," said Imran Khan. He stated that dialogue was the solution to deal with all the solution, saying that timely elections were the way out. Imran Khan said that they were ready for the talks but the people with whom were talking were not making any right decision.

"Save this country and hold elections," he added. He appealed to the relevant people to hold elctions in a bid to save this country.