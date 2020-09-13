UrduPoint.com
Comedian Actor 'Lehri' Remembered On His Death Anniversary

Sun 13th September 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Versatile legend comedian actor 'Safeer Ullah' Lehri was remembered on his eighth death anniversary today (Sunday).

Lehri was one of greatest comedians who made his name through his film career starting from the 1950s and lasted until the 1980s. He won the Nigar Award for around a dozen films.

Lehri's first film "Anokhi" was released in 1956, and his last production was "Dhanak" in 1986. The vast majority of his films have been in urdu, though he did perform in a few Punjabi productions.

Lehri retired in late 1986; after his retirement, his health started deteriorating. He died on 13 September 2012 in Karachi, aged 83, from lung, kidney diseases, diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart issues, news channels reported.

The death of comedian Lehri saddened his fans as well as members of the artist fraternity.

The legendary film actor, who is best known for his humorous roles, had been put on the ventilator for several weeks and was hospitalized due to acute chest congestion and low blood pressure.

Born in British India in 1929, Safeerullah Siddiqui moved to Karachi after partition and began working as a steno typist during his teenage years.

Side by side, after completing his hours at the office, he would make ends meet by selling hosiery items in Saddar.

His big break came in the 1950s when director Sheikh Lateef decided to make Anokhi.

Lateef's niece Sheila Ramani came from India to play the lead female role in the film, while actor Shad was chosen to play the hero, as his previous film, Naukar was a box office sensation.

After bagging the role of a comedian in the film, Siddiqui was christened Lehri, the name that became his identity during his 38 years in the film industry.

