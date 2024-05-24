Comedian Rangeela Remembered On Death Anniversary
Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The 19th death anniversary of comedian, film actor, singer and director, Rangeela was observed on Friday.
Rangeela's real name was Muhammad Saeed Khan. He was born in Parachinar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 1937.
In 1957, Rangeela started his cinematic journey with the film “Jati”, marking the start of a remarkable career that soared to great heights.
He received eleven Nigar Awards and Pride of Performance in recognition of his services.
Rangeela died on this day in 2005, at the age of 68.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador
LHC moved against ban on court reporting
PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points
PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector
Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum
Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Alarming rise in HR violations in IIOJK since Aug 201915 seconds ago
-
Magistrates to enforce new roti price20 seconds ago
-
Awareness session held on heatwave prevention at Jamia Masjid Mitiari24 seconds ago
-
PM calls for efforts to protect Markhor, other species for sustainable future10 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad Municipal Corporation purchases Rs 150m machinery10 minutes ago
-
Driving licence branch to remain closed till 27th20 minutes ago
-
DC visits cattle market, reviews arrangements20 minutes ago
-
Commissioner alerts relevant agencies to get ready for upcoming monsoons20 minutes ago
-
300 tons of Zamzam water supplied daily to Prophet's Mosque20 minutes ago
-
Agriculture dept seizes 65000 kg smuggled sulfur worth over Rs 98.6m, two held20 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 mock exercise for expected floods30 minutes ago
-
18 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted30 minutes ago