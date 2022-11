Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Popular theatre artist Tariq Teddy passed away here on Saturday. He was 46.

The artist was admitted to Farooq Hospital due to liver problem. He is survived by a son and two daughters.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was held at Shah Fareed Darbar in Sabzazar area after Asr prayers, in which artists and a large number of people from different walks of life participated.