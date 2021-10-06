UrduPoint.com

Comedian Umer Sharif, Popular Among People Of All Age Groups: Murtaza Wahab

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 07:36 PM

Comedian Umer Sharif, popular among people of all age groups: Murtaza Wahab

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Wednesday said that legendary comedian Umer Sharif was equally popular among the people of all age groups and through his out-standing performances he made the whole country, especially, Karachi, proud

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Wednesday said that legendary comedian Umer Sharif was equally popular among the people of all age groups and through his out-standing performances he made the whole country, especially, Karachi, proud.

The administrator said this while talking to media persons on the occasion of funeral of the legendary comedian here .

Saeed Ghani said that the Sindh government made all possible arrangements for the burial of Umer Sharif as per the wish of deceased and had kept in touch with the family of the deceased at every stage so that all the work could be done with its consent.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Umer Sharif was a legendary comedian and also a great human being and participation of people in such a large number in his funeral was testament to this fact.

Saeed Ghani prayed Allah Almighty to grant the late Omar Sharif a place in His mercy and grant patience to the bereaved family.

