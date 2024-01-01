'Comedy king' Rangeela remembred on his 86th birth anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Late actor Rangeela, the real name Muhammad Saeed Khan was remembered on his 86th birth anniversary where fans from all walks of life through media platforms paid him tributes to his services in the field of comedy.

The iconic actor not only showcased his comedic prowess but also left an unforgettable mark with his serious acting skills and enchanting voice.

Rangeela, known for his bold phrases and unique acting style, was born as Muhammad Saeed Khan in Parachinar, Kurram Agency. Initially, he began his career as a bodybuilder and earned a livelihood by painting boards for films. However, his passion for acting led him to the stage, where he eventually made his mark, electronic channels

reported.

In 1958, Rangeela embarked on his cinematic journey with the film "Jati," marking the start of a remarkable career that soared to great heights. Regardless of the roles he portrayed, Rangeela delivered exceptional performances. He not only displayed his acting prowess but also showcased his skills as a director, filmmaker, and singer.

Having acted in more than 400 films, Rangeela became synonymous with the essence of acting.

His contributions to the Pakistani film industry were recognized through numerous accolades. He was honoured with the prestigious Pride of Performance award and received the Nigar Award 11 times.

The history of the Pakistani film industry will forever be incomplete without mentioning Rangeela, who left an indelible impression on the hearts of moviegoers.

Tragically, Rangeela passed away on May 24, 2005, in Lahore, leaving behind a legacy that continues to resonate with fans and aspiring actors alike. As his 18th death anniversary approaches, fans and industry insiders alike are reminiscing about the immense talent and entertainment Rangeela brought to the silver screen.

Rangeela's humor, unique acting style, and melodic voice endeared him to audiences of all ages. His ability to effortlessly transition between comedic and serious roles remains an inspiration to many aspiring actors today. On this solemn occasion, fans fondly remember the legendary entertainer and celebrate his incredible contributions to Pakistani cinema.

As the years go by, Rangeela's legacy lives on, reminding us of his remarkable talent, his unforgettable characters, and the laughter he brought to our lives.