Comedy Mushaira held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) In connection with the celebrations of Punjab Culture Day, a Comedy Mushaira was organized at Bagh-e-Jinnah under the aegis of district administration, on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Nadeem Nasir was chief guest, while Director General Faisalabad Development Authority Muhammad Asif Chaudhry was the guest of honor.

Director PHA Hassan Javed and other officers, besides a large number of people from civil society participated.

The renowned poets Zahid Fakhri, Salman Gilani, Khalid Masood Khan, Tahir Shaheer, Arif Bukhari, Veer Sipahi, Dr. Badar Munir, Saleem Akhtar and others presented their beautiful humorous poems. A renowned singer Nazar Abbas presented heart-touching Punjabi dialects in a beautiful voice and received great appreciation from the participants.