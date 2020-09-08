UrduPoint.com
Comedy Night Titled "Laughter Cramps" On Wednesday

A comedy night blended with spark of humor titled 'Laughter Cramps' will be held on September 9 to enthrall the audience with commendable jokes

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :A comedy night blended with spark of humor titled 'Laughter Cramps' will be held on September 9 to enthrall the audience with commendable jokes.

Arranged by Foundation for Arts,Culture and education (FACE), the night is being celebrated to provide an opportunity to weave gags, crack up the audience with deep rumbling laughter, with high cackles piercing the warm air densed with witty one-liners.

"Mr. K a well known comedian is all set to give You laughter cramps to amuse the audience with his humorous style", an official told on Tuesday.

He said that the comedians would enthrall the audience with their unique sense of humor and this comedy night would be packed with outrageous jokes, relatable feelings, stories full of fun and the joy a person need.

He said the comedians would be assessed on narration interwoven with swift yet appropriate facial expressions and hand gestures.

The night was arranged to entertain and to provide healthy environment to the audience by their exceptional funny way of presenting comedy, he stated.

