UrduPoint.com

Comedy Play To Be Staged On Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 07:36 PM

Comedy play to be staged on Friday

Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) in collaboration with Sandal Natak will stage a comedy play "Aiteraf" here on Friday, December 17

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) in collaboration with Sandal Natak will stage a comedy play "Aiteraf" here on Friday, December 17.

FAC Director Zahid Iqbal said on Wednesday that public entry would be totally free ofcost in the stage drama which would start at 6 p.m.

Related Topics

Faisalabad December P

Recent Stories

Italy announced as Guest of Honour at SIBF 2022

Italy announced as Guest of Honour at SIBF 2022

7 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th Islamic Arts ..

Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th Islamic Arts Festival

7 minutes ago
 NATO Reiterates Commitment to Strengthen Georgia's ..

NATO Reiterates Commitment to Strengthen Georgia's Defense Capabilities - Stolte ..

50 seconds ago
 Stern action ordered against traffic rules violato ..

Stern action ordered against traffic rules violators

52 seconds ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

54 seconds ago
 600 women given Rs 21 million interest free loans

600 women given Rs 21 million interest free loans

56 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.