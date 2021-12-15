Comedy play to be staged on Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) in collaboration with Sandal Natak will stage a comedy play "Aiteraf" here on Friday, December 17.

FAC Director Zahid Iqbal said on Wednesday that public entry would be totally free ofcost in the stage drama which would start at 6 p.m.