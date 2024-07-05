Comedy Session "Let's Smile Again" Held At Al-Hamra
Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2024 | 12:00 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Comedy session "Let's smile again" held at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall here on Thursday.
The faces of the people in the laughing party continued to open, smiles spread.
The ceremony was presided over by famous columnist, writer Ataul Haq Qasmi.
Atta-ul-Haq Qasmi thanked Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari, Secretary Information Ahmed Aziz Tarar, Chief Executive of Al-Hamra Sara Rasheed for organising the event. Executive Director Alhamra Sara Rasheed also attended the comedy moot.
As soon as Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi started humor, people applauded heartily and people's faces lit up with happiness.
In the comedy moot, beside others noted writer and author of book Hud-e-Adab Shahid Zaheer Syed, Hussain Shirazi, Gul Nokhiz Akhtar, Nasir Malik and Saleem Mirza attended the sitting and performed their creative work on humor.
Noted writer and advocate Shahid Zaheer Syed said that positive humor suggests a relief mechanism for pent-up emotions or tension through emotional expression. He said laughter serves as a homeostatic mechanism by which psychological stress is reduced. Humor, thus facilitate ease of the tension caused by one's fears, or social or financial stress.
Laughter and joy, is resulted from this release of excess nervous energy. According to relief theory, humor is used mainly to overcome sociocultural inhibitions and reveal suppressed desires.
Syed informed, "It is believed that this is why we laugh while being tickled, due to a buildup of tension as the tickler strikes."
Dr. Ayesha Azeem added to the splendor of the event by organizing it in her unique style.
Talking to APP Dr. Ayesha, who has accomplished her special research work on Ataul Haq Qasmi, said that Qasmi is a great man, as well as a writer, adding, all his life he promoted those who came even after him.
She said the most distinguished character of Qasmi's column is his satire on social inequalities of the society , which he boldly describes in his columns. He has a unique style of writing columns compared to any other columnist due to the humorous way, Ayesha said, adding he handles even the serious issues in the country.
It may be mentioned here that Qasmi has written around more than twenty books and many articles on different subjects for the leading newspapers of the country.
Recent Stories
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi
Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui
PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana
SPA receives ‘Media Excellence Award’ for Hajj season 2024
DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Police Headquarters, review functioning
77000 kg of prohibited plastic bags seized in Quetta: DC
All DISCOs to be privatized in one & half year period: Laghari
Anayat Kasi congratulates Nawab Umar on electing as Kasi tribe Nawab
Overseas Pakistanis will have online facility for property transfer soon: Salik
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets11 minutes ago
-
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator12 minutes ago
-
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi12 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui12 minutes ago
-
PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana14 minutes ago
-
SPA receives ‘Media Excellence Award’ for Hajj season 202412 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Police Headquarters, review functioning32 minutes ago
-
77000 kg of prohibited plastic bags seized in Quetta: DC32 minutes ago
-
All DISCOs to be privatized in one & half year period: Laghari33 minutes ago
-
Anayat Kasi congratulates Nawab Umar on electing as Kasi tribe Nawab33 minutes ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis will have online facility for property transfer soon: Salik33 minutes ago
-
CTO directs to ensure smooth traffic flow during Muharram-ul-Harram33 minutes ago