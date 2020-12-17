UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Comic Actor Kamal Ahmed Rizvi Remembered On His Fifth Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 02:18 PM

Comic actor Kamal Ahmed Rizvi remembered on his fifth anniversary

Legendary playwright, intellectual and Comic actor Kamal Ahmad Rizvi was remembred on his fifth death anniversary on Thursday Renowned actor Kamal Ahmad Rizvi was born in India in 1930. Kamal Ahmed wrote many memorable plays, including acting, while directing, he also produced his own iron and made children's literature and translated it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Legendary playwright, intellectual and Comic actor Kamal Ahmad Rizvi was remembred on his fifth death anniversary on Thursday Renowned actor Kamal Ahmad Rizvi was born in India in 1930. Kamal Ahmed wrote many memorable plays, including acting, while directing, he also produced his own iron and made children's literature and translated it.

He also went to the film industry but did not live there. The famous drama series 'Al Nun' on tv gave rise to the fame of Kamal Ahmed Rizvi, ptv news channel reported.

Among the theaters and TV dramas that he showed his art in, Mr. Devil, half talk, blockbuster, the end of the kingdom, Julius Caesar, the lost man, the traveler of dreams, sir, Bibi Ghulam.

"We are all crazy and sincerely include you. Kamal Ahmed also wrote children's literature.

He and actor Nina had a special relationship on the TV screen both considered being oppressive to each other. When it was time for the play, the rule of the Senate was seen on the streets. 85-year-old Kamal Ahmad Rizvi, despite his ulterior motives, was well-versed in the arts but often made his sudden appearance in literary concerts.

Kamal Ahmad Rizvi also edited several famous digesters, making the gamers glamorous with his specific sentences despite his illness and longevity. He was suffering from diabetes.

During the treatment he suffered from a heart attack on December 17, 2015, his death closed a chapter of literature and humor.

Related Topics

India Attack Senate Film And Movies Man December 2015 TV All From Industry PTV

Recent Stories

Seoul Regrets UN Rapporteur's Appeal to Review Ban ..

2 minutes ago

China Blames US for Failure to Hold Bilateral Mili ..

2 minutes ago

All check-posts will be abolished from Islamabad, ..

16 minutes ago

Model court Abbottabad awards lifetime imprisonmen ..

2 minutes ago

Coal kilns causing pollution in Dera Din Pannah

2 minutes ago

Fiji Declares State of Emergency Over Approaching ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.