Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday came down heavily on the hurriedly cobbled opposition alliance pursuing the scandalous "Changa Manga" politics and said the coming days would prove to be defining moments in Pakistan's history

"As I have invited the people in Islamabad on March 27 (for a rally), the nation should come out to tell that they stand with the truth and not with the thieves, dacoits, hypocrites and slaves of America," Imran Khan said while addressing a huge public gathering here at the Grassy Ground.

He said,"All the thieves are at one side. They have given me a chance to take three wickets with one ball." The prime minister said the "bags of notes" were being used from the Sindh House in Islamabad for horse trading and buying conscience of the members of parliament like Nawaz Sharif (former prime minister) did in Changa Manga in the past.

"Does the Constitution allow horse trading? Does any democracy in the world allow this? Is this practice allowed in the United Kingdom, the democracy to which we follow?" he remarked while posing a question to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The prime minister said the opposition parties were doing all that to protect their corruption. "They know that if Imran Khan remains in power, all of them will be in jails," he added.

He regretted that the opposition parties had decided, if they succeeded, to abolish the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law and withdraw cases against them. "They don't even feel ashamed", he remarked.

