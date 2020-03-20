Command and Control Centre confirms 449 coronavirus cases

The Command and Control Centre, Ministry of National Health Services, on Friday said the total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) related cases reached 449 in the country with addition of 119 new positive cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The Command and Control Centre, Ministry of National Health Services, on Friday said the total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) related cases reached 449 in the country with addition of 119 new positive cases.

According to a spokesperson of the centre, three deaths were reported from from the disease while 245 cases were reported from Sindh, 23 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 81 from Balochistan, nine from Islamabad Capital Territory, 12 form Gilgit Baltistan, one from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and 78 from Punjab.

He said new patients were being treated at hospitals, besides old ones, while five had been discharged after complete recovery.

Meanwhile, according to the data shared by National Institute of Health (NIH), total travelers screened at points of entry were 15,398 in last 24 hours, with total 1,049,282 screened so far. Total 170 suspected persons were reported from screening at points of entry.

The National Emergency Operation Centre helpline 1166 received so far 56,892 calls since January 31, with 8,106 new calls.

"The Federal Government, provinces and all the stakeholders are working on war footing for safety and well-being of people of Pakistan. All resources are mobilized and measures taken for prevention and mitigation," Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said while chairing a meeting on the coronavirus.

He advised the citizens to clean hands regularly with an alcohol-based hand rub, or wash them with soap, besides cleaning surfaces regularly with recommended disinfectants.

He also asked the citizens to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with contaminated hands and practice respiratory hygiene by coughing or sneezing into a bent elbow or tissue and then immediately dispose off.

He said the citizens should wear a medical or surgical mask if they had respiratory symptoms and perform hand hygiene after disposing off of the mask. He asked to maintain a minimum of mandatory one meter distance from individuals with respiratory symptoms.

He said the government would issue an advisory for the citizens of Federal Capital. He added ensuring foolproof protective measures was the responsibility of the government.

Earlier, talking to the media during visit to the Federal General Hospital, Dr Zafar Mirza said the government had prepared a list of hospitals for initial support to the coronavirus patients.

He said the Federal General Hospital being designated for the coronavirus patients in Islamabad while private sector hospitals would also be allocated for the purpose. He added the government had made a future strategy in case of increasing number of cases.