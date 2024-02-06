Command center readied for Election 2024 security

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) During the session led by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja, a comprehensive overview of security matters, particularly focusing on the command and control center's role during the upcoming Election 2024, was provided via tv monitoring. Subsequent directives were issued as deemed necessary.

The meeting was attended by DIGPs from Headquarter Sindh, IT, and Establishment, alongside other senior officials.

The briefing highlighted to IGP Sindh emphasized that the Command and Control Center not only conducts efficient and integrated security monitoring through installed cameras across various city areas and highways but also promptly communicates with police regarding any suspicious activities or incidents.

Moreover, it was emphasized that the Command and Control Center will maintain round-the-clock vigilance, especially during the upcoming general elections, with all staff under clear directives.

IGP Sindh underscored the significance of the TV monitoring room within the command and control center for overseeing security arrangements. He personally committed to monitoring the center's operations.

Furthermore, he stressed that the TV Monitoring and Control System will greatly assist in monitoring the polling process, incidents, vehicle movements, parking areas, and traffic flow, enabling timely interventions.

Additionally, plans were outlined to implement an electronic tracking system for the safety of voters, candidates, and polling staff across the province during elections. He directed for stringent monitoring and response protocols via the command and control center.