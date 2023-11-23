Open Menu

Command, Control Centres Established In 12 Districts Of KP; 2500 CCTV Cameras Installed: IGP

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2023 | 11:50 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan on Thursday said that Command and Control Center (CC&C) have been set up and operationalized in 12 districts of the province.

He said that these centres were connected with 2500 CCTV cameras and artificial intelligence and facial recognition systems, adding that with the help of CC&C, more than 800 points including various crowded markets would be monitored round the clock.

He mentioned that some 239 accused had been arrested so far with the help and identification of these state-of-the-art CCTV cameras.

He said that around 260 busy points in City, Cantt and Faqirabad and other areas were being monitored at the centres through the CCTV camera.

He said that the Mardan command and control center had been equipped with 134 high resolution quality cameras which were monitoring 144 square kilometers areas in the district.

Similarly, in DI Khan district around 304 CCTV cameras had been installed, 200 in Bannu, 203 in Mansehra, 238 cameras in Swabi, 210 in Haripur, 200 in Abbottabad, 203 in Lower Dir and 62 in Hangu.

The police chief said that work on the establishing command and control room center in other districts of the province was going on rapidly.

APP/adi

