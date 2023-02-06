UrduPoint.com

Command & Staff College Quetta Delegation Calls On CJP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023 | 09:55 PM

A 50 member delegation of the Command and Staff College Quetta, comprising course participants from officers of the Armed Forces of 25 friendly countries called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial here on Monday as part of their study tour

The Chief Justice welcomed the delegation and gave them an overview of the Constitution of 1973 of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

He informed them about the trichotomy of power in Pakistan, functions and importance of each organ of the State i.e. Parliament, Executive and Judiciary.

The delegation, headed by Lt Colonel Muhammad Sheraz Iqbal Cheema, was briefed about the judicial system, its functioning, role, dispensation of justice and constitutional jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and the High Courts and the jurisdiction of the District Courts under the law to provide relief to the people.

The Chief Justice emphasized that the access of the citizens to law courts under an efficient and effective system of justice is the first condition for fair dispensation of justice.

Furthermore, the Chief Justice apprized them about the fundamental rights guaranteed in the Constitution. He informed the delegation about the contribution made by the court in the development of the laws assuring the rights of minorities, children, women and environmental protection.

He explained that the Armed Forces in Pakistan have a constitutional role in defence of Pakistan and to aid civilian government. In performing their duties soldiers of all ranks have laid down their lives in serving the country and defending its citizens.

Later, he answered the questions of the participants in an interactive session.

The delegation presented a shield to the Chief Justice as a token of remembrance. The Chief Justice reciprocated the gesture of goodwill by presenting a shield to the delegation.

Earlier the delegation witnessed the court proceedings before different benches at the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

