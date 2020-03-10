UrduPoint.com
Command & Staff Conference At Naval Headquarters, Islamabad

Tue 10th March 2020 | 06:20 PM

Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020) Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. The Conference was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasi.

Matters related to geo strategic milieu, national security, operational preparedness and training & welfare of troops were reviewed. Detailed briefings on various ongoing and future developmental projects of Pakistan Navy were also given to Chief of the Naval Staff.

Command and Staff Conference resolved that in light of current security challenges in the region, Pakistan Navy will continue to maintain enhanced combat readiness to protect maritime frontiers.

While reviewing the deteriorating security situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK), the forumreaffirmed the support for just and rightful struggle of Kashmiris till resolution of the issue.
The Naval Chiefexpressed confidence over operational preparedness of the Navy and successful conduct of Exercise SEASPARK-2020 with utmost professionalism and commitment.
Command & Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which all Chiefs of Staff, Principal Staff Officers and Field Commandersundertake strategic review of Pakistan Navy’s Policies and Plans.

