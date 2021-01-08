Commandant Elite Force Given Additional Charge Of DIG Traffic KP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:25 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Sanaullah Abbasi on Friday handed over the additional charge of DIG Traffic to Commandant Elite Force (grade-20), Humayun Bashir.
