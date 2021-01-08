Commandant Elite Force given additional charge of DIG Traffic KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Sanaullah Abbasi on Friday handed over the additional charge of DIG Traffic to Commandant Elite Force (grade-20), Humayun Bashir.

A notification issued here said Commandant Elite Force, Humayun Bashir, a grade-20 officer has been assigned additional charge of Deputy Inspector General of Police. Traffic, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.