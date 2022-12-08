UrduPoint.com

Commandant FC Calls On Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Commandant FC calls on Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Commandant Frontier Constabulary (FC), Salahuddin Mehsud on Thursday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here at the Governor's House.

At the meeting, both discussed overall law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and agreed upon taking further cogent steps to maintain the peaceful atmosphere in the province.

The Governor and Commandant of Frontier Constabulary also talked about the role of Frontier Constabulary in the maintenance of peace and the professional capabilities of the force.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said that all the law enforcing departments including the Frontier Constabulary were rendering the best possible services for ensuring peace and tranquility in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

