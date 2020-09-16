UrduPoint.com
Commandant FC Calls On Governor, Situation Of Tribal Districts Discussed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 05:21 PM

Commandant FC calls on Governor, situation of tribal districts discussed

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Wednesday said that the role of Frontier Constabulary (FC) is very crucial for maintaining peace in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Wednesday said that the role of Frontier Constabulary (FC) is very crucial for maintaining peace in the province.

He said this while talking to Commandant Frontier Constabulary, Moazzam Jah Ansari who called on him at Governor's House Peshawar.

The security situation of the tribal districts and entire province was also discussed in the meeting.

Governor lauded the efforts and sacrifices of Frontier Constabulary in the war of terrorism and restoring peace in the province.

On this occasion, Commandant FC also briefed the governor about the performance of force and other professional issues.

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor



