Commandant FC calls on KP Governor to discuss security matters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and Commandant Frontier Constabulary (FC) Muhammad Riaz Nazir Gara on Tuesday discussed security matters in a meeting held at the Governor House Peshawar.

During the meeting, both officials discussed the professional responsibilities and contributions of the Frontier Constabulary in maintaining law and order in the province.

Governor Kundi lauded the FC's services, calling the force a highly professional institution playing an exemplary role in improving the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He emphasized that the efforts of the Frontier Constabulary in ensuring peace in the province are commendable.

Meanwhile, Sardar Shah Jahan Yousaf, the parliamentary leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

During the meeting, the two leaders held an in-depth discussion on the overall political situation of the province and the country, law and order challenges, and the importance of inter-party cooperation.

They emphasized that addressing the pressing issues facing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the deteriorating security situation, rising unemployment, and the slow pace of development projects is only possible through collective efforts and unity among political parties.

Governor Kundi said that the current circumstances demand political leadership to demonstrate solidarity in the national interest.

He stressed that all political forces must set aside their differences and unite on a common platform to work for the welfare of the people of the province.

Sardar Shah Jahan Yousaf appreciated the Governor’s efforts to promote political harmony and reaffirmed PML-N’s commitment to contributing toward sustainable peace, development, and resolving public issues in the province. He highlighted that unity, consultation, and a serious strategy are essential for overcoming the challenges facing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.