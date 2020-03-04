Commandant FC calls on KP IGP

Commandant Frontier Constabulary (FC), Muazzam Jah Ansari Wednesday called on Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Salauddin Abbasi at his office and discussed matters of mutual interests

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Commandant Frontier Constabulary (FC), Muazzam Jah Ansari Wednesday called on Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Salauddin Abbasi at his office and discussed matters of mutual interests.

Commandant FC told IGP that 92 platoons of FC were being deputed alongside police to perform polio duties. He said that about 1500 personnel of FC have performed duties during anti-polio campaign.

He lauded the role of police in maintaining law and order and said that FC would cooperate with police in maintaining peace.