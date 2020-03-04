UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commandant FC Calls On KP IGP

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 09:20 PM

Commandant FC calls on KP IGP

Commandant Frontier Constabulary (FC), Muazzam Jah Ansari Wednesday called on Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Salauddin Abbasi at his office and discussed matters of mutual interests

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Commandant Frontier Constabulary (FC), Muazzam Jah Ansari Wednesday called on Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Salauddin Abbasi at his office and discussed matters of mutual interests.

Commandant FC told IGP that 92 platoons of FC were being deputed alongside police to perform polio duties. He said that about 1500 personnel of FC have performed duties during anti-polio campaign.

He lauded the role of police in maintaining law and order and said that FC would cooperate with police in maintaining peace.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Polio Law And Order

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Ma’an&#039;s ..

10 minutes ago

ERC establishes housing complexes, motherhood and ..

10 minutes ago

Talks to promote UAE-Pakistan collaboration on hou ..

25 minutes ago

Insights into new airport security technologies wi ..

25 minutes ago

UAE President issues Decree appointing GPSSA Direc ..

40 minutes ago

Communication for the public has been at the heart ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.