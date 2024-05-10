Commandant Frontier Constabulary Calls On Governor KP
Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2024 | 07:54 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Commandant Frontier Constabulary, Moazzam Jah Ansari, called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, at the Governor's House on Friday to discuss the overall law and order situation in the province, including the merged districts.
The Governor praised the role of the Frontier Constabulary in security and law and order, emphasizing that development and prosperity rely on peace. He acknowledged the sacrifices of security forces, FC, and police in the fight against terrorism.
In a separate meeting, Chief Engineer PESCO, Akhtar Hamid Khan, also discussed electricity supply and load shedding with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor's House. The Governor directed the PESCO chief to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply and minimize load shedding.
Moreover, Opposition Leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Abadullah Khan, provincial assembly members Jalal Khan and Sardar Shah Jehan Yousaf, and former provincial president of Pakistan People's Party, Najamuddin Khan, along with other political and social delegations, met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.
The visitors congratulated the Governor and expressed good wishes. During the meetings, the Governor expressed determination to solve the province's problems and improve relations between the province and the federation for the welfare and prosperity of the people.
He assured that he would fulfill his constitutional duties to provide basic necessities and facilities to the people.
