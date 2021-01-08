UrduPoint.com
Commandant Malakand Levies Terms Role Of 1122 Vital In Services Delivery To People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 02:49 PM

Deputy Commissioner and Commandant Malakand Levies Rehan Khattak appreciated the role of Rescue 1122 personnel in emergency cases and said that they were providing timely relief to the people in case of other accidents across the district

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner and Commandant Malakand Levies Rehan Khattak appreciated the role of Rescue 1122 personnel in emergency cases and said that they were providing timely relief to the people in case of other accidents across the district.

He was addressing in the first anniversary function of Rescue 1122 here on Friday and said that Rescue 1122 has provided best services in Malakand and there are sufficient evidence of their performance.

Addressing the function, MPA Pir Musaur Khan Ghazi also said that the performance of Rescue 1122 was better and commendable as compared to all other agencies.

District Officer Arshad Iqbal said in his annual progress report that Dargai and Batkhela Tehsils of Malakand district have been affected during the last one year participated in nearly 5,000 rescue operations in road accidents, fire recovery, canal drowning, corona, medical relief, building collapses, etc. and provided relief to hundreds of precious lives as well as buildings and hills from burning.

MPA Pir Musawar and Deputy Commissioner Malakand were presented a commemorative shield by the organization and distributed best performance certificates among the staffers.

